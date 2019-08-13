Midland cyclists to journey from Mizen to Malin Head for Offaly Hospice

ON Sunday 18th of August a small group of midland cyclists are cycling 700 plus Km from Mizen Head (Cork) to Malin Head (Donegal) in aid of Offaly Hospice.

Tom Gilligan, Conor Higgins and Toss Butler (Ferbane), Jill, Jennifer and Colin Draper (Kilbeggan), Paul McKeon (Rahugh) and Tullamore natives Robert Tormey, Roisin Kane, Ayesha Roche and Mark McGrath will all spend the week traveling on bikes from Ireland’s southern tip to Ireland’s most northern tip.

Days will vary from 160km to 100km in length in what will be a very testing week for those novice cyclists.

If you fancy supporting their cause please visit their Go Fund Me page in aid of local charity Offaly Hospice.

Kind thanks to Lambe Brothers, Tullamore who have sponsored a support van for the duration of the Cycle.