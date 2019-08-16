Luke wins sprint finish at Caddy

BALLYMENA Road Club held a race last week on the Caddy circuit where club rider Luke McMullan took the spoils in a sprint finish ahead of visiting rider Ed Kearney of Phoenix CC.

The race was frantic from the start with various riders trying to get away on the first lap but it took unto the second for the jump to get clear.

The break went with about five riders getting away only to be brought back later in the lap.

This was a hard fought race.

Results -

1st Luke McMullan BRC

2, Ed Kearney Phoenix CC

3, Eugene Clarke BVCC

4, Dermot Kane BVCC

5, Sammy Foster BRC

6, Jim McConnell BRC

7, Peter Smyth U/A

8, Eileen Burns BRC

9, Fergus Bryne BRC

Chris Church U/A

10 miles TT

This week sees the club take on a 10 mile TT on the Frosses circuit with sign on from 6.30pm.

Ballymena ladies took on the John Beggs RR in Dromore at the weekend that was organised by Banbridge CC. This is known as a hard course where Katharine Smyth finished a creditable third place. Well done to all who took part.

Ulster Road Race

Ballymena Road Club are holding the Ulster Road Race Championships on the on the 25th of August. This event consists of the mens elite, over 40, 50 and 60 and the ladies championship.

It would be greatly appreciated by those organising the event that club members would help out during the day’s racing - should that be marshalling or catering.