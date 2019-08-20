Galbally cycle sportive a 'massive success'

ON Sunday, 21 July Galbally welcomed over 120 cyclists from a range of abilities, ages and local cycling clubs.

There were three different cycling routes to choose from, 60 Mile, 45 Mile and a 30 mile route.

Cyclists had an array of refreshments to enjoy on their return to Galbally Community Centre. All proceeds on the day were donated to Galbally Friends’ Fund.

Galbally Friend’s Fund

Galbally Friends’ Fund was established over two years ago and supports people who are living in the Galbally area with 'a palliative diagnosis or who have complex health needs' or exceptional circumstances.

Galbally Friends’ Fund also supports those who have an acute episode of ill health that requires intensive care and long-term rehabilitation.

Total amount raised was £2538.70!

Further information and application forms can be obtained from Galbally Church or Galbally Post Office.