The best of district's rising stars to be honoured at junior awards

THE nominees have been shortlisted for the prestigious Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Junior Sports Awards.

The big night takes place on Friday, September 27 in Craigavon Civic and Conference Centre at 7pm.

Lord Mayor, Councillor Mealla Campbell, said “I am delighted to announce the shortlisted nominees for this year’s Junior Sports Awards.

“It is fantastic to see the high standard of young athletes from within our Borough and I am looking forward to a night of celebrating their sporting achievements.”

Padraic McKeever, Managing Director of McKeever Sports Intersport added, “We are once again delighted to be Headline Sponsor for these prestigious awards.

“I know the selectors had a difficult task given the very high standard of sporting achievements and would like to congratulate all those nominees who have made the shortlist.

“We are looking forward to the awards evening and getting to meet all our local sports stars of the future.”

For further information on the Junior Sports Awards, contact the Sports Development Unit on 028 3831 1692.

NOMINEES

Sports Person with a Disability - Caolan McConville (Skiing)

Junior Male of the Year - Scott Owen (Athletics – Cross County & Track), Nathan Hook (Athletics – Field), Rory Comer (Badminton), Dylan Foy (Boxing), Sam Topping (Cricket), Tommy Dobson (Hockey), Scott Craig (Rugby), Adam Brown (Skiing).

Junior Female of the Year - Sinead Byrne (Archery), Laura Comer (Badminton), Mia Patterson (Bowls), Lucy Morton (Equestrian), Katie Herron (Football & Hockey), Catlin McCormack (Gaelic Football), Abbie Corbett (Gymnastics), Nicole Larmour (Table Tennis), Jodie McKew (Taekwondo).

Junior School Team of the Year - Seagoe Primary School Football Team, King’s Park Primary School Girls Football Team, St Catherine’s College U14 Girls Gaelic Football Team, St Ronan’s College Loch An Iuir Team, Banbridge Academy U14 Boys Hockey Team, Seagoe Primary School Girls Hockey Team.

Junior Club Team of the Year - Craigavon City Football Club U14 Boys Team, Craigavon City Football Club U13 Girls Team, Sarsfields GAC U14 Boys Gaelic Football Team, Clan na Gael CLG U14 Girls Gaelic Football Team, Portadown Ladies Hockey Club U11 Team, Banbridge Rugby Football Club U14 Team.

Youth Male of the Year - Niall McComb (Archery), Daniel Scott (Athletics - Field), Odhran Hamilton (Athletics - Track), Matthew Daly (Cricket), Aaron Graham (Rugby), Daniel Wiffin (Swimming), Caleb Ralston (Tennis).

Youth Female of the Year - Bethany Nixon (Athletics – Cross Country & Track), Holly Mulholland (Athletics - Track), Casey Mullan (Camogie & Gaelic Football), Niamh McKiverigan (Cycling), Clia Creaney (Gaelic Football), Ellen Reid (Hockey), Katie Cartmill (Netball).

Youth School Team of the Year - Banbridge Academy Intermediate Cross Country Team, St Patrick’s Grammar School U19 Boys Basketball Team, St Catherine’s College U16 Girls Gaelic Football Team, Banbridge Academy 1st XI Girls Hockey Team, Dromore High School 1st VX Rugby Team, Banbridge Academy U15 Girls Table Tennis Team

Youth Club Team of the Year - Banbridge Netball Club U16 Team, Annaclone GAC U16 Girls Gaelic Football Team, City of Armagh RFC U16 Team, Portadown Amateur Swimming Club Provincial Towns League Team.

School Coach of the Year - Rose Anne Slane (St Patrick’s Grammar School), Ciara Marley (St Catherine’s College), Mark Cordner (Banbridge Academy), Neil Madeley (Banbridge Academy).

Club Coach of the Year - Damien Lennon (Northern Ireland Performance Academy), Becky Cullen (Iveagh Pony Club), Bryan McCann (Craigavon City Football Club), Diarmaid Marsden (Clan na Gael CLG), Clive Gardiner (Banbridge RFC).

Volunteer - Robyn Doherty (Banbridge Netball Club), Aaliyah McKinney (Armagh Special Olympics Swimming Club).