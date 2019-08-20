THE annual Tullamore Harriers Half Marathon, which is traditionally run on the last Saturday in August, is this year falling on Saturday 31st of August .

At 11am there will be up to 1000 athletes lined out for the 6th Tullamore Harriers Quinlan Cup Half Marathon.

On Friday evening the race was launched and Mr Adrian Curley, club Chairman welcomed the sponsors to the stadium. Without the generosity of those sponsors, the half marathon would not be possible. The annual event which attracted just over 300 athletes seven years ago has now a superb reputation which resulted in an early sell out this year! It also incorporates the Offaly and Leinster Half Marathon championships..

The sponsors supporting the Tullamore Harriers Half Marathon are:

Condron Concrete Works, Imagine Ireland, Tullamore Hardware, Capital Securities, Tullamore Court Hotel, Heatwise, Offaly County Council, Applegreen, Maunsells Gala, Willie O’Connor, K&E Mann, Seimens Gamesa, Glenisk, Wind Turbine Engineering, Hire Depot, Dolans Pharmacy, Ready2Run, Print Plus, Tullamore Camera Club, Leavy’s Centra, Renault

Tullamore Harriers are looking forward to an even better event for this year’s race. The race will start from Harriers Stadium at 11 o’clock taking in a scenic route through Mucklagh, Killurin and Cloonagh before finishing with a lap of the stadium track. The course is generally flat and is best described as undulating with some gently rolling hills along the way.

This race is ideally suited to anyone training for the Dublin City Marathon or simply wanting to go the distance over 13.1 miles. But if half a marathon seems too much of a stretch there is also a relay option where teams of two can run approximately 10.5km each.Last year’s race attracted hundreds of runners from all over the country as well as a large turnout of spectators. We were delighted with the huge level of positive feedback from participants who were highly complementary of the friendly environment, carnival atmosphere and the quality of the facilities available on the day.