Seven Towers karate club welcomes new members

SEVEN Towers Karate Club is on the lookout for new members!

After the Summer break the club resumes again on Wednesday, September 4.

“We are always keen to boost numbers,” Chief Coach Dan Redmond told Guardian Sport.

“Newcomers will be made most welcome.”

It is back to club training at the start of next month.

Venue is the Seven Towers Leisure Centre’s Minor Hall (7.30pm).

Minimum age is five years old; there is no maximum age.

Chief Coach Redmond is steeped in karate.

The Sensei 7th Dan has been involved in the sport for a staggering 41 years!

Meanwhile, Iain Abernethy will host his annual seminar in Ballymena at the end of November.

Venue is the North Business and Recreation Centre.

The seminar is on Saturday, November2, 11am until 3pm.

“The event is open to all style martial artists and to door security,” outlined Redmond, who is a close friend of Abernethy.

Redmond explained that the seminar content will be the practice of the devastating applications , contained within the karate kata, relating to a confrontation that requires an effective response.

“It is not necessary to know any kata and no special clothes are needed to participate although it is advised to wear clothing strong enough to facilitate grabbing and pulling etc. For more details call 07976987696,” and Redmond.

Over the decades Ballymena Guardian Sport has supported the club by coverage of its events.

“ The club is grateful for that,” concluded Redmond.