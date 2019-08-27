Age group prizes for Offaly women at half Ironman

TWO Offaly women won age category prizes at the Dun Laoighaire half Ironman triathlon last Sunday.

Thousands of athletes took part in the very popular Dublin event and pride of place went to Cappincur woman, Mary Daly who won the female 55-59 category in a time of 5.56.28 while Doon woman, Fiona Claffey was third in the same category IN 6.09.07.

The Dun Laoghaire 70.3 began with a 1.2 mile swim from Sandycove in Scotsman's Bay, followed by a 56 mile cycle that included parts of the Dublin and Wicklow Mountains and concluded with a half marathon (13.1 miles) on a three lap course that took in Dun Laoighaire village, Monkstown and Seapoint.

A member of Tullamore Triathlon Club, Tullamore Cycling and Touring Club and Tullamore Harriers, Daly completed the swim in 18.21 minutes, the cycle in 3.29.13 and the half marathon in 2.00.24.

Claffey did the swim in 22.19, the cycle in 3.33.26 and the run in 1.57.24.