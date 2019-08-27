Celebrating success at Crumlin Community Netball Club's AGM

CRUMLIN Community Netball Club took a look back over their successful first year at their recent AGM.

At the event, Chairperson Joanne McElkerney gave everyone an overview of the last season.

From an initial informal get-together of a few people to the dizzying heights of their current 100 plus membership, the club has climbed in numbers and also in the league.

They have enjoyed a fantastic year of successes culminating in their senior team’s undefeated league performance and the under-16 team enjoying a similar triumph.

*Read the full story in this week’s Antrim Guardian

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130