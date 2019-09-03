Almost £14,000 raised for injured riders at the UGP

THE Injured Riders’ Welfare Fund, the charity that has been supporting injured motorcycle racers since 2003, raised an incredible £13,900 at this year’s fonaCAB Ulster Grand Prix.

That money will be used to offer financial assistance and emotional support to riders from all over Ireland who are injured whilst racing at home or abroad.

The Fund also supports overseas riders who are injured whilst competing in Ireland.

Read the full story in this week's Antrim Guardian

