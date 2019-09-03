Antrim Hockey Club return to action

EACH year early September heralds the start of yet another hockey season and new coach Johnny McMeekin already has the Antrim boys training hard to get fit for yet another tough year ahead.

The Firsts put it to the test on Saturday with a pre-season friendly against Raphoe.

The Club will be fielding three teams again this year and extends a very friendly welcome to anyone who would like a game of hockey to come along and join the training at the Parkhall Integrated College pitch on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 7pm until 9pm.

*See top hockey coverage every week in the Antrim Guardian