Local cyclist enjoys Irish Ultra Challenge success

CHRISTOPHER BEATTIE – remember the name.

The talented Ballymoney cyclist has just celebrated winning the Irish Ultra Challenge, an 1100km solo ride starting in Trim and promoted by Race Around Ireland and he even set a new course record in the process.

It marks a tremendous season for Chris who also clinched success in the World Ultra Cycling Association European Championship, where he set a course record over 500 miles at 32 hours and 35 minutes - beating the previous benchmark of 40 hours and 19 minutes.

