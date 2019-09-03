Tullamore ladies footballers make history by reaching first senior final

FOR the first time since the club was re-formed in 2004, Tullamore Ladies Gaelic Football have qualified for the Senior Football Championship Final which will be played in O’Connor Park on Saturday, September 7th at 2 o’clock.

Under the management of Paul Stewart, David McCaffrey, Graham Daly, Mai Cunningham and Laura O’Sullivan this group of girls, having won the Offaly Intermediate Championship in 2018, set about the task of preparing for this year’s Senior Championship with renewed vigor.

They have all shown enormous determination and dedication in their preparation and have united with the singled minded dedication to achieve their ultimate goal of being the first Tullamore Ladies Senior Football to reach a County Senior Championship Final. They achieved this by defeating a much fancied Edenderry team on Tuesday evening week last in Ballinagar with a very measured and convincing performance.

A number of the team have been with the club since it started and were part of the Tullamore U-14 team when it won a National Division 3 Féile Title in 2006. These girls not only work tirelessly as part of their own team but also find time to give something back by helping out coaching the underage members of the club on Saturday mornings.

Tullamore club has been growing in strength over the last few years and has seen a number of new coaches come on board this year to help at underage level. The club also ran a very the successful ‘Gaelic4Girls’ programme earlier this year which has seen a growth in our underage numbers from U-8 to U-12. Another exciting initiative which has brought more players to our club is the ‘Gaelic4Mother’s and Others’ group. These women epitomize the fun aspect of the club and show that it is never too late to pick up the football boots.

Everyone in the Tullamore Ladies Football Club would love to see a massive crowd in O’Connor Park this Saturday the 7th of September at 2 o’clock to cheer on our Senior Ladies and give them the support they deserve.