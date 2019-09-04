Final TT of season takes place at Sheddings circuit

Wednesday night, 4th September sees the final 10TT of the season, on the Sheddings Road Race circuit, for the Gardiner Cup.

This rescheduled event was postponed earlier this season. Sign on at Houston's Mill car park from 18.00. 1st rider off at 19.01. All welcome, please make sure you have a good working rear light as we don’t want to refuse anyone a start.

The Gardiner Cup is awarded to the fastest rider based on handicapped time.

Two Hill Challenge: Ballymena Road Club will again run this year's Sherdan Caldwell Crebilly Hill Climb on Friday 6th September as part of the 'Two Hills Challenge' event. The '2 hills' event is being run as a 'have a go' event to enable anyone to participate.

The Crebilly Hill Climb will take place first, with riders then moving over to the Carnstroan Road for an additional timed individual ascent up to Slemish Car Park.

The Sherdan Caldwell Shield will be awarded to the quickest BRC rider on the Crebilly Hill Climb. Overall Prizes will also go to 1st, 2nd, 3rd and first female overall, over both events.

The event will commence at 6.30pm from the the bottom of Crebilly. Sign on (£5) is at Ballymena Rugby Club Car Park (Eaton Park) from 6.15pm. Sign on will close at 6.15pm to enable a 6.30pm sharp start.

Luke McMullan was the fastest rider last week setting a blistering pace and covering the 5 mile in a time of 10 mins 34 secs on a road bike. Luke was closley followed home by Eileen Burns with Rob Lawrence making up the top 3 places. Also having a great ride was young Connor Gallagher who completed the event on a road bike with a time of 11 mins 50 secs.

Results:

Luke McMullan BRC 10:34

Eileen Burns BRC 10:36

Rob Lawrence BRC 10:58

Eddie Hampton BRC 11:07

Robin Logan Northern CC 11:09

Alan Bell BWCC 11:15

Fergus Byrne BRC 11:35

Laura Campbell BRC 11:44

Ryan Currie BRC 11:44

Peter Smyth U/a 11:46

The 2019 series of "fun tours" is due to commence on Saturday 7th September at 9.30. Cyclists will be leaving the Rex Bonar House on Railway Street. The chosen charity for this year is the Air Ambulance NI. A minimum one off donation of £5 is requested to register for the 8 week series. Medals and certificates are awarded as follows; 3 tours for bronze, 5 for silver and 7 for gold.

The tour of the harbours is scheduled to take place on Sunday the 8th September leaving the duck pond car park in Ballymoney for a 10am start. No doubt some members will be cycling down so those wanting to keep an eye on the club's social media.

Well done to all who took part in the Charity Run yesterday in aid of MacMillan. Over a hundred took part, with a great turnout of BRC jerseys!! Congratulations to BRC member Trevor Magee for organising a fantastic event for a very worthwhile cause.