MUCKAMORE RELEGATED

IN a heart-breaking finale to their campaign, Muckamore have been relegated from the Premier League - for now at least.

The men from Moylena had an uneven season by their own high standards, but they had the opportunity to make amends at the 11th hour, with a massive weekend of cricket.

They were scheduled to play three games in just two days, and a handful of points could have saved them from the chop.

*Read all the latest cricket coverage ONLY in this week’s Antrim Guardian