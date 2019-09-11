Ballymena Vandals in-line hockey club seek players

BALLYMENA Vandals in-line hockey club are seeking to recruit new players, girls and boys and even adults.

Most people enjoy skating and add to this the excitement and speed of hockey then you will love Inline hockey. Age groups are 6-70 or older if you wish to give it a go.

One of the oldest players of another team is 65 and the oldest in the Ballymena Vandals team is 45.

Even if you cannot skate the group run a learn to skate programme to get beginners on their feet and after that they will put a hockey stick in your hand you’ll be hooked.

Training nights take place on Wednesdays 7-8:30 at the Ballymena North Centre, Cushendall Road.

If you need the loan of equipment please contact Ballymena Vandals via their Facebook page.

The club offers a discount to families with more than 2 wishing to participate in inline hockey.

Meanwhile, the Ballymena Vandals In-line Hockey club would like to welcome to the club their two new goalies who are brother and sister from Ballymena Blaze 12 and Amber 19.

Blaze is a first year student at Slemish College and is also a goalie for the Belfast Giants U14 team. Blaze will be goalie for the U12 in-line hockey team.

Amber trained last season with ECB(East Coast Blaze) and has also played with Salford Lions B team. She is also playing this season for Flaming Skulls women's team.

Amber is a past pupil of Slemish College and is now doing an HND in Sports and Exercise Science in the Belfast Met.

Amber will be a new goalie for the seniors league 2 team.