Mixed luck for Offaly women in inter-provincial decider

THERE was mixed luck for Offaly players when they competed in the finale of the IRFU Women’s Interprovincial Championship in Donnybrook, Dublin last Saturday.

Leinster retained the title with a hard earned win over Connacht, 25-12. Their team included Tuullamore native, Ailsa Hughes, who plays with Railway Union while Doon's Michelle Claffey, a player with Blackrock, was among the replacements.

Connacht team

The beaten Connacht side was captained by Tullamore woman, Nichola Fryday, a player with Galwegians. Another Tullamore native and Galwegians star, Shannon Touhey was also on the starting lineup as were Tullamore players, Moya Griffin and Ciara Farrell. The replacements included two other Tullamore players, Katie Murray and Sinead Rigney – a talented athlete who is a recent addition to the squad.