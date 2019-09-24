Mixed fortunes for hockey teams

Mixed fortunes for hockey teams

Julie McCartney and team-mates celebrate during Ballymoney Seconds' win over Belfast Harlequins.

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

COLERAINE First XI crashed out of the Senior Cup at the weekend following a 3-2 defeat away at Omagh.

But the Bannsiders will be wondering how they lost this game, defensive errors and missed opportunities contributing to their defeat.

There was better news for the club's second and third strings, however, as both got the better of their Pegasus opponents.

Meanwhile, Ballymoney Second and Third XIs recorded victories, the former defeating Belfast Harlequins and the latter getting the better of Castle in Junior 4.

For all the latest hockey news, see this week's Chronicle.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130