Targa rally raises funds for the Air Ambulance

AT the recent Cookstown Motor Club Targa Rally, competing teams and officials dipped into their reserves to make donations to the Air Ambulance appeal and a whopping £500 raised towards the charity.

Motor sport in general has a lot to be thankful for due to the introduction of the Air Ambulance and every chance is taken to generate donations to this most worthwhile cause.

The Air Ambulance service depends on donations to keep it’s operation alive.

Stewartstown’s Norman Ferguson acted as main collector on the day and used his usual good-natured banter to get his fellow competitors to make donations to this worthy cause.

It was a delight to see the enthusiasm of the rally teams as he circulated with the collection bucket at the start.