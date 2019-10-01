THE GREATEST!

Tuesday 1 October 2019 15:27
RACING legend Jonathan Rea has made it five out of five, retaining his World Superbike crown against all the odds.
*Read the full story in this week’s Antrim Guardian
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Sinn Féin refuse to attend 'sham' meeting
Coach Clyde hopes to change Roesiders fortunes
North West 200 Event Director Mervyn Whyte.
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Northern Constitution
23 Main Street, Limavady
BT49 0EP
Tel: 028 7776 2130