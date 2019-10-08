Northstone continue BRC sponsorship

NORTHSTONE Materials have continued to sponsor Ballymena Road Club, a cycling club which has recently been producing some very impressive wins and podium positions at the national level.

Northstone’s Jonathan Gault presented the sponsorship cheque to Ballymena Road Club Chairman, Paul Murdoch.

Included in the photograph are three medal winning cyclists, Laura Campbell, Katharine Smyth and Eileen Burns.

These three champion cyclists have collected an impressive array of medals over the past number of years, doing Ballymena Road Club, and in fact the entire region proud.

Laura’s Campbell’s main win was in the 2018 Ulster Women’s Road Race League.

Katharine’s medals include Gold in the 2019 Irish National Road Race 2019 (Masters Section), Silver in the 2017 and 2018 Irish National Road Race League, and Bronze in the 2019 Irish National Road Race Champs.

Eileen’s medals include Gold in the 2019 Ulster Time Trial, the 2017 Irish National Pursuit, and the 2017 Irish National Time Trial.

She also represented Ireland at the 2018 European Championships, and Northern Ireland at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Here’s hoping for further podium positions in the years to come!

Barcelona Ironman

Ballymena Road Club had six members take part in the Barcelona Ironman at the weekend.

The event started with a 2.4 mile swim then out of the water and onto the bike for 112 miles.

Next was pulling on the running shoes to complete a full marathon of 26.2 miles.

So a big well done to Janine Gordon, Hall Booth, Eddie Hampton, Ryan Bankhead, Chris Millar and William Neil.