SPORTING TREASURE UP FOR GRABS

THERE were jubilant scenes at Belfast International Airport this week as five time World Superbike Champion Jonathan Rea enjoyed a hero’s homecoming.

Mayor John Smyth was on hand to welcome the local legend back to home turf after proving once again why he is in a different class after taking the title for the fifth year on the bounce.

Among the VIPs cheering him on was former Olympic champ Dame Mary Peters.

The council had produced some special art work to welcome the conquering hero back - and within minutes Jonathan had turned that into a win for the Mayor’s chosen charities.

A council spokesperson confirmed that they will now go under the hammer - and urged fans to get bidding.

