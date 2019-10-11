Locals impress in Masters

FIGHTERS from the Ballymena Jiu Jitsu club fared well in the recent National Masters Championship in Hereford.

Over 400 competitors from all over the UK and Ireland took part this year to take top honours in their respective weight, age and belt categories.

This year Martin Brammeld from Antrim, one of the club’s coaches, secured Gold in the Masters 1 Purple Belt Lightweight Category,

Other local medal winners on the day were Jonny Shiels, Ballymena, who secured Bronze in the ultra-competitive Masters 2 Purple Belt Heavy Weight Category.

Taking part in his first ever BJJ Competition was Ballymena man Darren Forsythe who brought home Bronze in the White Belt Middle Weight Category.

