Family affair for Meehans

A NEW Martial Arts club, North Coast Tang Soo Do, has started weekly classes in Portstewart under the direction of a family of black belts.

The Meehan family has recently relocated to the north coast area and have brought with them a wealth of martial arts experience that they are eager to share with the local community.

Husband and wife, Martin and Sorcha, are third-degree black belts and certified instructors with the All Ireland Tang Soo Do Association and Irish Martial Arts Commission.

