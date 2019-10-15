Grennan and Berry take Offaly Intermediate Cross Country titles

ON Sunday last we had Day 2 of the Offaly Cross Country Championships hosted by Naomh Mhuire AC in Killeigh. After heavy rain over the past week the course held up well despite some soggy patches. 1st race of the day was the combined men and women’s Intermediate races. The ladies completed 5k and the men had 8k to cover.

Emily Grennan (Tullamore Harriers) dominated the ladies race from the off and rounding up a successful fortnight of running she took the Ladies Intermediate Cross Country title adding to her Novice victory last weekend. Great running for Emily and a good confidence booster for the provincial and national cross country season ahead. Emily led the Tullamore ladies to take the 1st team prize with Tara McKinney (2nd ) , Dympna Fox (3rd) and Brigid Fox (4th) making up that team. 2nd team was Naomh Mhuire Ac and 3rd Birr Ac.

Full Ladies Results: -

1st Emily Grennan Tullamore Harriers A.C. 20.42 Guest Nita McLoughlin Tullamore Harriers A.C. 21.33 2nd Tara McKinney Tullamore Harriers A.C. 21.43 3rd Dympna Fox Tullamore Harriers A.C. 21.46 4th Brigid Fox Tullamore Harriers A.C. 22.51 Guest Mary Daly Tullamore Harriers A.C. 25.04 5th Orla Ni Nuallain Ferbane A.C. 25.20 6th Breda King Birr A.C. 26.22 7th Una Kinsella Ballyskenach A.C. 26.32 8th Elaine Cuskelly Naomh Mhuire A.C. 26.32 9th Tracy Burns Naomh Mhuire A.C. 27.12 10th Fionnula Shanahan Ballyskenach A.C. 28.03 11th Sharon Jones Naomh Mhuire A.C. 28.13 12th Shirley Reynolds Naomh Mhuire A.C. 28.55 13th Mag Daly Naomh Mhuire A.C. 30.38 14th Aishling Farrell Naomh Mhuire A.C.30.38 15th Lorna Minnock Naomh Mhuire A.C. 30.54 16th Helen Chambers Naomh Mhuire A.C. 30.54 17th Maria Bartlett Birr A.C. 31.40 18th Anne Scally Naomh Mhuire A.C. 31.54 19th Anne Marie Egan Ferbane A.C. 31.56 20th Kathleen Delaney Birr A.C. 32.40 21st Veronica Gorry Naomh Mhuire A.C. 32.49 22nd Mary Kennedy Birr A.C. 33.02 Jim Langan Tullamore Harriers A.C (guest) 30.39

Intermediate Ladies Team Results 1st Place Tullamore Harriers A.C. Emily Grennan, Tara McKinney, Dympna Fox & Brigid Fox.

2nd Place Naomh Mhuire A.C. Elaine Cuskelly, Tracy Burns, Sharon Jones & Shirley Reynolds.

3rd Place Birr A.C. Breda King, Maria Bartlett, Kathleen Delaney & Mary Kennedy.

Padraig Berry took the men's title and he too is back to good running form of late. He was followed by Brendan Donagher (Naomh Mhuire AC) in 2nd and Leonard Mooney (Tullamore Harriers) in 3rd. With 4 to score in the team category, Tullamore Harriers took 1st place, Naomh Mhuire 2nd and Rhode Ac in 3rd.

Full men’s results -

1st Padraig Berry Tullamore Harriers A.C. 29.46 2nd Brendan Donagher Naomh Mhuire A.C. 29.53 3rd Leonard Mooney Tullamore Harriers A.C. 29.59 4th Jimmy Coughlan Naomh Mhuire A.C. 30.10 5th Glen Finlay Tullamore Harriers A.C. 30.27 6th Ger Cleary Naomh Mhuire A.C. 31.28 7th Kevin Looby Clara A.C.31.56 8th Darren Butler Tullamore Harriers A.C. 32.13 9th Declan Murphy Naomh Mhuire A.C. 32.21 10th Darren Bermingham Naomh Mhuire A.C. 32.40 11th Gary Flannery Ferbane A.C. 33.21 12th Ethan Dunican Tullamore Harriers A.C. 33.54 13th Peter Bennett Tullamore Harriers A.C. 34.14 14th Seamus Hoyne Ballyskenach A.C. 34.26 15th Eunie Lawlor Naomh Mhuire A.C. 34.30 16th Aidan Brereton Rhode A.C. 34.49 17th Jason McDermott Tullamore Harriers A.C. 35.04 18th Dervish Bartlett Birr A.C. 35.07 19th Val Murray Edenderry A.C. 35.12 20th Sean Reynolds Tullamore Harriers A.C. 35.16 21st Adrian Delaney Naomh Mhuire A.C. 36.03 22nd Vincent Devery Ferbane A.C. 36.32 23rd Padraic Shiels Naomh Mhuire A.C. 36.41 24th Dermot Egan Ferbane A.C. 36.57 25th Joe Brophy Birr A.C. 37.02 26th Jer Hickey Rhode A.C. 37.07 27th Stephen O’Connell No Club 37.51 28th Kieran Hope Rhode A.C. 38.28 29th Gerry Minnock Naomh Mhuire A.C. 38.59 30th Shane Geraghty Birr A.C. 39.24 31st Johnathan Geraghty Rhode A.C. 39.34 32nd Paul Smith Rhode A.C. 40.14 33rd Sean Dooley Birr A.C. 41.27 34th Gordon Kerrigan Rhode A.C. 41.28 35th Tommy Bennett Birr A.C. 41.55 36th Robert Guinan No Club 41.56

Intermediate Mens Team Results

1st Tullamore Harriers A.C. – Padraig Berry, Leonard Mooney, Glen Finlay & Darren Butler.

2nd Naomh Mhuire A.C. – Brendan Donagher, Jimmy Coughlan, Ger Cleary & Declan Murphy.

3rd Rhode A.C. – Aidan Brereton, Jer Hickey, Ciaran Hope & Jonathan Geraghty

Well done to all the clubs and athletes who supported the competition.

Juvenile uneven age groups

Day 2 of the Offaly Juvenile Cross Country Championships was another super day with a gathering of enthusiastic children putting on fantastic performances .On an ideal day for cross country running the Uneven ages competitions were run off very promptly starting with the U9 and finishing with the mixed race of U15, U17 and U19. Well done to all the juveniles, coaches and parents who contributed to a great day of running. Next stop is the Leinster Even ages Cross Country Championships in Gowran, Co Kilkenny on Saturday 26th of October, where we hope to see all the club colours in action.

Full results:

U9 Girls - 800m 1st - Adelyn Walsh - Tullamore Harriers 2nd - Niamh Waldron - Ferbane 3rd - Ellen Dempsey - No Club 4th - Molly Twomey - Tullamore Harriers 5th - Amy Minnock - Tullamore Harriers 6th - Emma Flannery - Ballyskenach 7th - Amy Duncan - Tullamore Harriers 8th - Jess Dooley - Tullamore Harriers 9th - Siobhan Shanahan - Ballyskenach 10th - Zofia Piet - Tullamore Harriers

U9 Boys - 800m 1st - Tony Óg Douglas - Ballyskenach 2nd - Conor Horkan - Tullamore Harriers 3rd - Clyde Buckley - Ferbane 4th - Charlie Bracken - Ferbane 5th - Devon Molloy - Tullamore Harriers 6th - Noah McDonnell - No Club 7th - Kevin Tyrell - Edenderry 8th - Ben Halligan - Tullamore Harriers 9th - Cian McLoughlin - Ballyskenach 10th - Dan Halligan - Tullamore Harriers.

U11 Girls - 1000m 1st - Monika Stopka - Tullamore Harriers 2nd - Maddie McDonnell - Tullamore Harriers 3rd - Maeve Duffy - Tullamore Harriers 4th - Grace Foran - Edenderry 5th - Eva Rose Kelly - Tullamore Harriers 6th - Ruby McNally - Tullamore Harriers 7th - Roisín Cotter - Tullamore Harriers 8th - Alice Bairead - Tullamore Harriers 9th - Kaja Tobiczyk - Tullamore Harriers 10th - Chloe McGowan - Tullamore Harriers.

U11 Boys - 1000m 1st - Conor Murtagh - Tullamore Harriers 2nd - Darragh Stewart - Tullamore Harriers 3rd - Luke Tooher - Tullamore Harriers 4th - Patrick Duffy - Tullamore Harriers 5th - Tom Enright - Birr 6th - Tomás Shanahan - Ballyskenach 7th - Liam York - Tullamore Harriers 8th - Sam Heffernan - Tullamore Harriers 9th - Daniel Holton - Tullamore Harriers 10th - Dylan Buckley – Ferbane.

U13 Girls - 2000m 1st - Andrea Ryan - Tullamore Harriers 2nd - Saoirse Murtagh - Tullamore Harriers 3rd - Polly Duffy - Tullamore Harriers.

U13 Boys - 2000m 1st - Luke Mahon - Tullamore Harriers 2nd - Cian Horkan - Tullamore Harriers 3rd - Darragh Hoyne – Ballyskenach.

U15 Girls - 3000m 1st - Sinead Walsh - Tullamore Harriers 2nd - Mette Cleary - Tullamore Harriers 3rd - Meabh Rouse - Tullamore Harriers.

U15 Boys - 3000m 1st - Cillian Foran - Edenderry 2nd - Darragh Hynes – Ferbane.

U17 Girls - 3000m 1st - Ruby Stueven - Tullamore Harriers 2nd - Sarah Condron - Tullamore Harriers 3rd - Sian Corrigan - Tullamore Harriers.

U17 Boys - 3000m 1st - Ronan Hyland - Tullamore Harriers 2nd - Cian Murphy - Tullamore Harriers 3rd - Cian Law - Tullamore Harriers.

U19 Girls - 3000m 1st - Dearbhail Cuddy - Tullamore Harriers

U19 Boys - 3000m 1st - Darragh Carroll - Tullamore Harriers