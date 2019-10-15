Unbeaten weekend for Cookstown Hockey Club

PSNI……………………….………...1

Cookstown…………………………..1

UNBEATEN Cookstown Ladies had a frustrating day as they were held to a 1-1 draw away at PSNI.

The Reds have been exemplary so far this season, conceding no goals and winning all three of their games. Both those impressive records ended at Stormont on Saturday.

They remain unbeaten, however, and will hope for more of the rub of the green in their next matches.

Rebecca Hamilton scored the Reds' only goal in a physical match with Corrin McWhirter a worthy winner of the Solo Fuels MVP award.

Cookstown……………….….6

Kilkeel………………….……..2

COOKSTOWN men were playing their first ever match in EYHL2 at Steelweld Park against Kilkeel.

Solo Fuels MVP Stuart Smyth was the hero for the Reds, scoring a hat trick of goals from the penalty corner set piece to help them to a 6-2 win.

Smyth started the scoring in the fourth minute before two goals – by John Finlay and David Rae - gave Kilkeel a 2-1 lead.

Cookstown lifted it and scored four unanswered goals, Smyth netting twice in four minutes to hand them back the lead, before Keith Black and Ryan Millar ended Kilkeel’s defiance.

Graeme Black's Cookstown III were away to Instonians III in the JL3 League Cup and unfortunately suffered a defeat at Shawsbridge despite a quite brilliant first half showing.

An early Inst goal was wiped out by a fine flicked finish by Stephen Cuddy in the first quarter.

The Reds were the better team going into the second half, but that was when the lack of manpower began to tell and Inst’s ability on the break came to the fore. The match finished 5-1 in favour of the home side. Ulster U18 goalie Ethan Greaves was Solo Fuels MVP for the third time this season.

North Down…………………..….2

Cookstown IV…………………...5

COOKSTOWN IV had a great win on the road with a 5-2 victory over North Down sending them into the semi-finals of the JL3 League Cup.

Rob and Josh Turkington starred in the midfield for the Reds with Robert getting the nod for Solo Fuels MVP.

Michael Twigg opened the scoring for the Reds - his first goal for Cookstown is over two decades - before ND fought their way back to 2-1. Josh Turkington made it 2-2 just before half time.

The second period saw Cookstown take control thanks in no small part to a fantastic defensive performance by Michael Millar, Colin Scott, Gary Major and Chrissy Burns.

Richard McGaw made it 3-2 with a pinpoint reverse before Rob Turkington finished off a fine attacking move.

The final goal was McGaw's brace who tucked home at the back post after a bit of hustle and bustle in the circle.

Cookstown II……………………………...............6

Banbridge III…………………………..........…....1

MARK Wilson's Cookstown II had a tricky enough fixture at Steelweld Park against Banbridge III in the JL1 League Cup.

Thankfully, they cruised to victory for the first time in a long time with a fine 6-1 win.

Ewan Cruickshank opened the scoring with a short corner before Solo Fuels MVP Stevie Allen doubled his side's tally with a fantastic deflection.

Mitch Greer made it 3-0 but Bann struck back with a short. Raymond Miller's half-volley re-established Cookstown's lead before Stevie Allen claimed his brace. Miller joined him on two goals just before the whistle.