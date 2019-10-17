Ballymena fighter Rhys to headline 'Cage Warriors' showdown in Cork - exclusive report

RHYS McKee tops the Cage Warriors fight night next month in Cork.

The Ballymena man takes on Hakon Foss, from Norway, on Saturday, November 9, in the Neptune Arena.

McKee, who fights out of the New Generation Institute of Mixed Martial Arts gym in George Street in the town, cannot wait for the battle to commence.

Speaking to Guardian Sport the 6’2” Tullygarley man admitted the next few weeks in the countdown to the Cork classic are going to be sheer torture at training.

For McKee wants to be in the shape of his life for the showdown.

He and Foss top the fight night.

And the local man said he plans to make it an entertaining night’s viewing.

Twenty-four-year-old McKee has a 100 per cent finish rate in all nine of his professional wins and steps up to welterweight for the Foss fight.

Last October McKee signed a multi-fight deal with Cage Warriors.

In his last scrap he beat Jefferson George by TKO and in the one before that against Perry Andrew Goodwin he won by guillotine submission.

Foss enters CW110 with a 9-7 record including a TKO win over England's Jack Mason.

Cage Warriors President, Graham Boylan, said the McKee v Foss fight “is a real fight for the fans.”

“When you get two guys who chase for the finish like this, you're guaranteed a main event that will live up to the hype,” he said.

Cage Warriors in Cork marks the first time the promotion has landed in president Graham Boylan’s hometown since Cage Warriors 42 in May 2011, a night where soon-to-be celebrated Irish charges Joseph Duffy, Cathal Pendred and Chris Fields claimed victories.

Ahead of the promotion’s Irish return, Graham Boylan underlined his commitment to giving Irish fighters a platform to showcase their abilities.

“Our mission hasn’t changed,” says Boylan.

“We’re coming back to offer the top talent in Ireland a chance to shine and showcase their skills to the world.

“Wherever you are in Ireland, wherever you train, you can find a home at Cage Warriors. We’re open to working with everyone and want the guys that are hungry.

“If you’re willing to give everything, we provide the platform to get you to the top.”