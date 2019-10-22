Allen edged out in Open thriller

ANTRIM’S Mark Allen came tantalisingly close to his first English Open decider - only for eventual winner Mark Selby to grasp victory from the jaws of defeat in a thrilling final frame.

*Read the full story in this week’s Antrim Guardian

