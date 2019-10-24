Darren's the hot shot at first 100 bird DTL

BANBRIDGE Gun Club held their first 100-bird DTL of the new season on Saturday, 19 October with competition for the prestigious Ballyvea Cup.

Conditions were good for shooting however changeable weather kept the 60 shooters in attendance guessing throughout.

The first big score of the day came in the shape of a 299 from Alastair Patterson. Also going well was James Henry who finished with 298, having gone into his final 25 chasing the big three hundred.

Darren Armstrong would make a late claim for the silverware too though, and matched Patterson’s earlier 299 with some fantastic shooting. A shoot-off would come, with Armstrong taking the win and the Ballyvea Cup.

Final class places were as follows;

High Gun & Ballyvea Cup winner – Darren Armstrong

AA 1st – James Henry, AA 2nd – Geoff Dale, AA 3rd – Paul Dunne.

A 1st – Alastair Patterson, A 2nd – Gary O’Hanlon, A 3rd – David McBride

B 1st – Marty Hadden, B 2nd – Neville Ferguson, B 3rd – Gary Laffin

C 1st= Victor Ferguson & Mark Hunter

The DTL circuit moves to Rathfriland Clay Pigeon Club next weekend, with the Noel Carson Cup up-for-grabs. Noel was a great supporter of the Rathfriland Club, and this piece of silverware always makes for a very special day at the club. Shooting commences from 9am.