Offaly Athletics annual awards ceremony

THE annual Offaly Athletics Awards which took place on Saturday last was an excuse for all the county athletes to exchange the sports gear for more glamorous attire for a change!

Almost 400 members from all the athletic clubs in Offaly gathered to receive their awards and celebrate another successful year for Offaly Athletics. Ms Georgina Drumm, President of Athletics Ireland welcomed everyone to the prestigious event. Special Guest was Frank Greally, a well known face in athletics and running and editor of the Irish Runner Magazine. Both Georgina and Frank remarked on the significant growth in Offaly Athletic membership over the past few years. Mr Bashir Hussain ,Regional Development Officer for AIT was also in attendance. David Fox was MC for the evening and made swift and efficient work of the sizeable presentation of over 600 medals and trophies to the athletes.

Before all the formalities were complete and the dancing began, Darren Butler, chairman of Offaly Athletics called on Adrian Curley, Chairman of Tullamore Harriers to present Mr John Cronin with a Lifetime Honoury President of Offaly Athletics award. John has given years of dedication to Offaly Athletics and is most deserving of such an honour. He is presently Deputy President of Athletics Ireland and Offaly Athletics is very fortunate to have such a man as a role model.

Congratulations to all the medallists and award winners and the Offaly Athletics awards committee of David Fox, Tara McKinney, Dympna Fox, Adrian Martin, Darren Butler and Mary Daly would like to thank all who supported a great event.