ANTRIM First XI romped to a 6-0 league victory over Saintfield on Saturday.

Surprisingly the playing pitch was in good condition despite the incessant rain and the flooded roads encountered on the way to the game.

Relegated from the Premier League last season, Antrim were playing their County Down opponents for the first time in many years.

*See full coverage of Antrim Hockey Club’s fixtures in this week’s Antrim Guardian