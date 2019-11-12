Exciting sponsorship opportunity for Junior competitors

IN conjunction with WM Racing Team and IMC, this is a call for Parents/ Guardians of a young motor cycle enthusiast, between the age of six and eight, that would like to start racing in Pit Bikes in 2020!

One of the popular 10Ten machines, ready to race, awaits one lucky rider. This is an unique opportunity for someone who wants to race, but maybe hasn’t the funds to see the dream become a reality

This Sponsorship deal will include: The transportation of Machine to and from ALL IMC Meetings in 2020 and the machine will be looked after and prepared for the competitor.

What does the Competitor have to do?

Make their own way to the events; Pay for fuel and entries and the onus is also on the competitor to kit themselves out with the suitable gear.

The 10Ten is a 90cc semi automatic, supermoto spec machine, and is eligible for the ever popular BamBam class, organized by the IMC Pit Bike Championships.

All you have to do, is send a reason why you think someone deserves this chance to baylonmccaughey82@gmail.com

Cross country

North Monaghan & District MCC are holding their final Cross Country at Todd's Leap, Ballygawley, on Sunday 24th November.

The event will consist of a two hour race with classes for Expert, Senior, & Clubmen. Sign on and scrutineering from 8.30am with the race starting at 10.00am.

Further details & entry forms can be found by contacting Yarno on 079 6821 3886 or Barry on 077 4047 3759.

Attention now moves to the final round of The Snowflake Showdown which takes place this Sunday 17th November 2019 at Nutts Corner Circuit. Entry is free to spectators.

Enlightened Promotions Practice Event Saturday 16th 9am-1pm. IMC AGM will be held after practice.

The Cookstown and District MCC Monthly meeting will be held in the Race Offices, Wednesday 20th November. 8pm sharp. New Members welcome.