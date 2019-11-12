St Rynagh's back in Leinster decider as they look to retain crown

REIGNING Leinster club Camogie Intermediate champions St Rynagh's are back in another Leinster decider on Sunday as they travel to Ashbourne to defend their crown against Laois side Camross.

The Intermediate decider will be the curtain raiser before the senior final between St Martin's of Wexford and Naomh Uinsionn of Dublin.

St Rynagh's are three in a row champions in Offaly while Camross have long been the leading light in Laois also.

It has been a remarkable journey for St Rynagh's who have barely had time to draw a breath in those three years.

12 months ago, they travelled to Nowlan Park in Kilkenny and defeated Young Ireland's to win their first Leinster title before their year was ended by Gailtir of Waterford.

Under new management this year, Galway native Mark Dunne has safely steered them back to the top of Offaly and now they are looking to retain their Leinster crown as they look to take full advantage of their period of dominance.

The St Rynagh's team is littered with inter county experience and exciting young talent. The Sullivan sisters Linda and Elaine will form the spine of the defence while the return of Emma Corcoran this year has bolstered their half back line.

Corcoran captains the team that will look to the experience and leadership of Siobhan Flannery in attack. Her free taking and all round skill sets her apart and she is the heartbeat of the team.

Roisin Egan and Kate Kenny are the dual stars of the team. Egan will operate out around the middle third while Kate Kenny is the lethal corner forward that every team craves.

Both Kenny and Egan are busy this weather and just last weekend helped Naomh Ciaran advance to the All Ireland Intermediate Ladies Football final with Kate Kenny especially to the fore kicking 1-10.

St Rynagh's are an extremely well balanced side too. Helen Dolan, Louise Mannion and Grainne Dolan are hard grafters and can play in a range of positions while they have plenty of options to deal with what ever is thrown at them on the day.

Sarah Anne Fitzgerald is the biggest threat on the Camross side and she will Captain the Laois women who had a 3-5 to 0-10 point win over Johnstownbridge in the semi final.

Claire Fitzgerald is an all action midfielder and recent winner of the Laois Camogie player of the year while St Rynagh's will have to be wise to the threat that their full forward line of Andrea Scully, Sarah Cuddy, Kirsten Keenan will pose.

St Rynagh's got the better of Meath's Na Fianna in their semi final. On an awful day for camogie, they were boosted by first half goals from Grainne Dolan and Kate Kenny as they recorded a 2-10 to 1-9 win.

Verdict: St Rynagh's.