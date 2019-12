AN Antrim schoolgirl can claim that she certainly made the Bel(grade) earlier this month when she travelled to the Serbian capital to take part in the World Karate Championships.

Antrim Karate Club member Olivia Fry had her heart set on a gold medal - and after giving several opponents the chop, she came back clutching one tightly to her chest!

