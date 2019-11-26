Kenny praises never say die attitude

NAOMH Ciaran coach Colin Kenny admitted that it looked like the game was up with seven minutes to go as they trailed by five points but he was quick to praise the character and ability of his troops as they got over the line to land the All Ireland club Intermediate title last Saturday.

“When you see Naomh Ciaran, I like to think that people will say good character, good footballers, that is the Naomh Ciaran way. It is up to the girls to keep in going and up to the underage teams to buy into the Naomh Ciaran way.

“It is special. They have brought families and communities together.”

In the past past five years, they have won five Offaly titles in a row, two Leinster titles and now the big one, the All Ireland crown. In such a short space of time, they have really put the club on the map as he explains.

“When you list off what they club is after achieving in the last five years, it is unbelievable. They are a special bunch of girls and they have given the club a great identity.”

He refutes claims that the game was won on the line with the substitutions made and instead insisted that they just tried to change things up and maybe ask a few different questions of their Antrim opponents in the second half.

“We tried to stay calm and get players in that could finish. Roisin (Egan) held the ball up really well and we put Ellee (McEvoy) in full forward. We shifted it around a small bit. They stayed at it and threw the kitchen sink at it.

“The energy went through the roof after Shauna's (Heffernan) goal.”

The 22 year old was also blown away with the reception the team got when they got back on home soil and enjoyed the reaction of the west Offaly support.

“When we got back as far as Athlone, we were met by Garda Squad cars and it was just sirens going off everywhere.

“We stopped in Doon and there were bonfires and fireworks, it was crazy. There was so many people there and they were all so excited.

“We went back to Ferbane then and the street was packed. It was unbelievable.”