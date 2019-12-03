Rainey crowned Ulster Superleague champions

Rainey Endowed.........................................1

Banbridge Academy....................................0

RAINEY Endowed are Ulster Superleague Champions.

The girls won the final of the competition against a determined Banbridge Academy.

It is the first time the girls from Magherafelt have ever clinched the trophy, having come agonisingly close in the decider in 2017.

The Rainey Girls 1st XI hockey team won their league group matches 7-0 v Coleraine Grammar School, 4-0 v Glenlola Collegiate, 1-0 v Dalriada and 4-0 v Ballymena Academy to top their Superleague section and reach the quarter final v Royal School Armagh and semi-final against Strathearn School.

The final was played on Wednesday 27 November at Stormont.

