Cullybackey HPS opt for two show nights

CULLYBACKEY HPS this year have opted for just two show nights with four classes each week and the Annual Open Show as usual 3 in 1 on Saturday, December 14.

The class on Saturday 30th November had Old Bird & Young Bird Through Wires and then one week later on Saturday 7th December Old Bird & Young Bird Handled.

Alan Darragh won the Young Cocks and N & S Anderson won three classes and had Best Young Bird and Best Old Bird for a super day. Young Cock T/W – 1st & 4th A Darragh, 2nd & Reserve J & J Greer, 3rd G Gibson, VHC B Herbison, HC & Commended N & S Anderson. Young Hens T/W – 1st, Reserve & Commended N & S Anderson, 2nd C & R McIntyre, 3rd W & N Gilbert, 4th G Gibson, VHC J & J Greer, HC B Herbison. Old Cocks T/W – 1st N & S Anderson, 2nd & VHC J & J Greer, 3rd B Herbison, 4th & Reserve A Darragh, HC & Commended C & R McIntyre. Old Hens T/W – 1st & 3rd N & S Anderson, 2nd B Herbison, 4th & Commended G Gibson, Reserve C & R McIntyre, VHC J & J Greer, HC A Darragh. Judges were Harold Cubitt and Jimmy Robinson from Rasharkin and Davy Jackson from Kells. Members will be award Kells & Dist did not run a show series this season and will also not be running the Boxing Day Open Show.

Ballymena & District HPS: Week 5 was on Monday 25th November, Old Pairs and Young Pieds judged by Tom McAlonan and Mr & Mrs Sempey from Cullybackey, former members in Ballymena & District. Old Pairs (76 Birds) - 1st W & N Gilbert, 2nd, VHC, HC & Commended T McFall, 3rd B Herbison, 4th & Reserve C Moore. Judge Tom McAlonan and Martin Sempey. Young Pieds (31 Birds) – 1st C Moore, 2nd G & A Eagleson, 3rd & 4th W & N Gilbert, Reserve, VHC, HC & Commended T McFall. Judge Elke Sempey. The BIS was won by W & N Gilbert, Billy Smyth won the raffle.

Dates and classes Ballymena & District - penning is from 7.15pm. Reds, Mealy’s and Grizzles old bird and young bird 9th December.

Young bird eye-sign & Old bird eye-sign 16th December.

We usually have a BIS Special each week.

The annual Open Show is on Wednesday 1st January 2020 penning from 11am.

Usual prizes with many specials including BIS, BOS, Most Points and Best Young Bird.

The members are being asked to contribute either cash or prizes for the annual Open Show and arrangements are being made for the annual dinner and prize presentation which this season will include the presentation for Mid Antrim Combine.

Contact Martin Graham to confirm attendance Tel: 07835 099155.

Ahoghill Flying Club – Latest classes judged at Ahoghill last Friday were Fancy and Young Pairs, clean sweep for young Thomas McFall who celebrated his birthday during the week lifting all 8 Cards in the Fancy while Jimmy Orr & Son had the Red Card in Young Pairs. Fancy – 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, Reserve, VHC, HC & Commended Thomas McFall.

Young Pairs – 1st, 3rd & VHC J Orr & Son, 2nd T & G Balmer, 4th & HC B Herbison, Reserve & Commended A Neill. Raffle won by Alwyn Neill from Lurgan. Judges were Chris Donnelly and Jamie Greer.

INFC Charity Show – The 42nd Annual Charity Show will be held in the Lisburn Leisure Complex on Saturday 7th December 2019 opening at 9.00am.

Once again there will be classes for Racing Pigeons along with the Variety Pigeons and Show Racers. Classes are 3 in 1 Old Birds and 3 in 1 Young Birds.

Penning of the birds is from 9.00am until 11.30am, please note the show is open to all lofts.

Anyone entering Show Racers at the INFC show in Lagan Valley Leisure Complex Lisburn on Saturday please get your entries to John Edgar by Wednesday prior.

The Sale of Birds will start at 4.00pm in Studio 1 & 2, next to the main trade stand hall.

As usual there will be many outstanding birds from the elite of lofts in Ireland.

Helen Marshall will be looking after the raffle as usual, books have been sent to most clubs.

op prize will be a Kit of 2020 youngsters from the Ace loft of Ian Gibb & Son from Glenavy & District.

The Centre has a top class restaurant with good menu and keen prices to suit everyone, car parking at the Leisure Centre is free.

Check out the Irish National flying club website for their charity sale birds at the show, nearer the time.

The best of stock for the future, many top breeders have been purchased here. For further information and details contact Samuel Briggs the Show Administrator Tel: 07730 308402.