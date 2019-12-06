BRENDA McCaughern is urging more women to get involved in clay pigeon shooting!

The Portglenone ace recently finished Northern Ireland top gun in the Home Counties International shoot which took place in Dungannon.

And she told Guardian Sport she would really like to see more females taking up the sport.

“There is only a handful currently competing,” the Carmagrim Road hot-shot told Guardian Sport.

“Anyone interested should get in touch with the Ulster Clay Pigeon Shooting Association. You will be made most welcome and can enjoy the opportunity to get involved in the sport.”

Several years ago Brenda won the same High Gun crown.

She was competing in the Home Counties Sporting International in Gloucestershire.

And she fnished Lady High Gun for Northern Ireland at the Westfield Shooting Ground.

The N.I. team finished third overall that year.