Boat named in memory of former schoolteacher

The widow of former CAI schoolteacher and his son and daughter pictured at the naming of a new boat at Coleraine Grammar School.
FAMILY and former colleagues of one-time CAI schoolteacher Mickey Eyre have gathered at a boat-naming ceremony in his honour at Coleraine Grammar School.
The headmaster, cice-principal, chairman of the board of governors and a number of Old Boys were present at the ceremony.
Mr Eyre was the rowing master at CAI throughout the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s and was also vice-principal in later years.
Guests enjoyed a delicious lunch before various speeches spoke of Mr Eyre's contribution to school life.
