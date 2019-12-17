Silver medal for Antrim Taekwondo Club's Brian at British Championships

FIVE students from Antrim Taekwondo Club competed in the British Championships, which were held recently in Worcester.

*See the full story in this week’s Antrim Guardian

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130