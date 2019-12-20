All Saints trio win gold in 6's

THREE lads from All Saints have won gold in the County Antrim 6s tournament.

They are Kevin McAllister, from Ahoghill, Pearse McLean, from Dunloy, and Adam Tweed, from Ballykeel.

Conrad Cushnehan, from Ballycastle, and Joel McPharland, from Ahoghill, won silver.

The rest of the lads lost out at the semi final stage of the competition but all did very well indeed for their first tournament.

For the record the folowing were invoved in the Antrim 6s - Kian McDonagh, Brendan McErlain, Kevin McAllister, Pearse McLean, Kyle Rainey, Joel McFarland, Adam Tweed, Callum Francey, Caomhin Kennedy and Conrad Cushnehan.

The 10 lads worked really hard over the past two months in the gym and are are proud to have brought medals back to the club.

Meanwhile, last Friday at a fight night in Bangor against the Abby Boxing club, Caomhin Kennedy, from Ballymena, and Jack Hanvey, from Glengormley, fought their way to solid wins whilst Gareth Rainey, from Antrim, was pipped at the post on a split decision.

And in another invite show in Dungiven against the home side St Canices All Saints had three lads representing the club.

Charlie Cushenan, from Bellaghy, and Kaylem Corcoran picked up the wins whilst Caomhin Kennedy lost out in a close contest.

* Ulster titles went to Archie Richie (50kg) and Charlie Cushenan (48kg).

The duo were competing recently at Shantallow Community Centre Derry.

And Conan McKeown and Kaylen Concoran both lost out in the semi finial stage of the competition.

17 year old Ballee lad Emeka Onwuka is in training now for the U18 Irish championships

In Dublin on January. He will enter the 69kgs class. Emeka has been busy this season with internationals throughout Europe and is hoping to make an impact at the National stadium in Dublin next month