Satisfactory night for runaway League leaders

MONEYGLASS, runaway Division Two leaders in the Ballymena and District League, made their shortest away trip of the season to Randalstown, where they played Maine.

It proved to be a very satisfactory evening for the visitors as they collected a further four points from their ninth consecutive league victory of the season.

Brendan McCusker and Patsy Boyd posted opening wins for MG.

The second half points were split with Patrick Kerr securing a win for Maine with a three shot win against Brendan Marron.

Henry Marron’s 12 – 6 defeat of Brie Magill ensured the visitors of the bonus point.

There was an all Antrim ‘derby‘ at Round Tower where the hosts welcomed neighbours’ Antrim IBC.

At the break, the home side was in a very healthy position thanks to John O’Neill’s comprehensive victory over Robert McCullough.

The other game featuring the rinks skipped by Helen Totten and Andrew Matchett, gave ‘Tower’ their second point, thanks to a three shot win for the home skip.

Darren McCullough and John Logan responded with second half victories for the visitors.

Despite that, the hosts had shots to spare at the end thus enabling them to garner the bonus point.

Ballymoney Road was the setting for the basement battle between West Church and Eaton Park where the home side collected four points from a match which saw a switch in venues.

Robert Neeson just shaded a very close game against Gary Shaw by the narrowest of margins.

Tommy Wilson added a second home win with a clear cut victory over David Montgomery.

Both second half points were shared.

Jim Rainey’s four shot success from a high scoring game with Ken Hutton, sealed overall victory for the hosts. Noel Crabbe prevented the full house with a 9 – 4 win against Victor Mahon.

1st Ballymena entertained next door neighbours Services ‘A’ and this turned out to be closely contested match.

Roland Woods was first on the board with a 9 – 5 win against Billy Stewart. Cecil McAleese responded for Services with a final end single against Robert Mark which gave him his point.

The second half games produced a very rare occurrence with both games drawn. Lyle McQuitty and Mal Norton’s rinks finished eight all whereas David McQuitty and Pauline Wilson divided twenty shots equally. “1st” therefore claimed the bonus point by the narrow margin of three shots.

The match between Services ‘B’ and visitors All Saints resulted in a 39 shots each stalemate!

Both sides claimed one first half rink win apiece which gave Services a two shot half time advantage. Anthony Mitchell’s 9 – 7 victory against John Sayers brought the score level.

Ann Bacon and Eugene McReynolds rinks played out a 10 all draw which meant that both sides had to split the bonus point.

Results -

1st Ballymena 3 (36)

Services ‘A’ 2 (33)

R Woods 9 B Stewart 5

R Mark 8 C McAleese 9

L McQuitty 8 M Norton 8

D McQuitty 11 P Wilson 11

Maine 1 (26)

MGBC 4 (43)

J Heffron 5 B McCusker 13

P Heffron 3 P Boyd 9

P Kerr 12 B Marron 9

B Magill 6 H Marron 12

Round Tower 3 (45)

Antrim IBC 2 (27)

J O’Neill 22 R McCullough 0

H Totten 11 A Matchett 8

M Teer 5 D McCullough 10

J O’Kane 7 J Logan 9

Services ‘B’ 2 (39)

All Saints 3 (39)

B Millar 8 N Mitchell 10

E Smyth 14 S Haveron 10

J Sayers 7 A Mitchell 9

A Bacon 10 E McReynolds 10

West Church 4 (39)

Eaton Park 1 (31)

R Neeson 7 G Shaw 6

T Wilson 14 D Montgomery 6

V Mahon 4 N Crabbe 9

J Rainey 14 K Hutton 10

Fixtures

League Cup: 3rd Round

Michelin v Services ‘B’ (+ 10)

MGBC v 1st Ballymena (+ 10)

BPFA ‘A’ v Golf Seniors (+ 3)

Services ‘A’ (+10) v Harryville CC

League Plate: 1st Round

Antrim IBC v All Saints (+ 6)

Maine v West Church (+ 6)