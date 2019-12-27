£1.6m invested in leisure - for your pleasure!

ANTRIM and Newtownabbey Mayor, Alderman John Smyth recently visited Antrim Forum, Sixmile Leisure Centre and Valley Leisure Centre to open a selection of new facilities following a £1.6m investment by Council.

A Council spokesperson said: “Accessing our leisure centres is now quicker and easier than ever with our new fast track entry system.

“Following a £400k investment, Antrim Forum, Sixmile Leisure Centre and Valley Leisure Centre now boast self-service kiosks, allowing you to pay for activities including swimming, soft play and much more.

“As well as the installation of the new kiosks other technologies have been introduced which will greatly improve the customer journey, offering fast access and reducing any queuing times.”

Antrim Forum and Valley Leisure Centre are now home to new £150k Changing Places facilities, which are enhanced accessible changing facilities for those with specific needs.

The spokesperson added: “These facilities have been designed and positioned in such a way that allows easy access to both wet and dry areas of both centres.

“The £500k investment in the new spa at the Valley Leisure has created an ultra-modern facility, providing residents with an experience of tranquility and relaxation.

“Featuring a new jacuzzi, steam room and sauna, the newly-extended spa now boasts heated loungers and monsoon showers - the perfect place to unwind.

“The new state-of-the-art extended fitness suite at Sixmile Leisure Centre now boasts the newest, innovative Technogym equipment following £575k investment.”

Also included in the major investment has been the refurbishment and updated design of the Spin Studio, and installation of advanced digital and sound technology.

“Featuring 20 group cycle bikes and a virtual screen, this investment takes all of our spin classes to the next level,” the spokesperson said.

Alderman Smyth said: “This major investment shows a commitment by Council, to develop and enhance the leisure facilities we provide to the residents of our Borough, encouraging them to be more active more often.

“The Council has a fantastic value for money family membership package for just £39 per month and I am delighted that we are able to invest in our leisure facilities, keeping them up to date and more appealing for our leisure centre users.”