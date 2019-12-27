Katie is eighth in world!

PARKHALL College pupil Katie Woods has been ranked eighth in the world after a stunning performance in Tokyo.

Katie, who trains at Flight Gymnastics Academy in Mallusk, has taken the opportunity to thank all the coaches, local businesses, friends and family who made it possible for her to attend the World Age group for DMT (double mini trampoline) in Tokyo.

Katie (pictured right) competed with the world’s best junior trampoline gymnasts in the new Tokyo 2020 Olympic Gymnastics Area and made the final on the Friday to secure the incredible eighth spot.

This is Katie’s fourth time representing team GB and at the age of 14 continues to improve and strive to get better.

Her proud Mum Helen said: “Without all the kindness and generosity towards Katie’s fundraising she would not of been able to attend this event as it is all self-funded.

“Thank you all again from the bottom of our hearts you truly made a dream come true.”