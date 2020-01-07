Council Sports Awards nominations now open!

NOMINATIONS for this year’s Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Sports Awards 2020 are now open!

As we look ahead to a bright new year, we can also take time to reflect on the achievements of those within our community during the last 12 months and recognise the unsung heroes who ensure Mid and East Antrim has plenty to be proud of on the local, national and world sporting stages.

With categories covering every area and age group in local sport, there are opportunities to honour those athletes, players, backroom volunteers and club members who dedicate themselves day and daily to being the best they can be.

Awards are up for grabs in ten categories in total – with voting now officially open for the Junior Sportsperson of the Year, Team of the Year, School Sporting Performance, Sportsperson/Team of the Year, Sportsperson/Team with a Disability, Services to Sport, Manager/Coach of the Year, Sportsperson of the Year, Community Participation and Sporting Hall of Fame titles.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Maureen Morrow, helped to launch the Sports Awards 2020 and reminded people that nominations can be made until 20th January.

“We have so much sporting talent across our borough, from the people who dedicate themselves to coaching the next generation of athletes to those who turn up every day to train and compete at the highest levels”, Cllr Morrow continued.

“I am delighted to officially launch the opening of the nominations for the Mid and East Antrim Sports Awards 2020 and look forward to celebrating the best of our sporting success at the celebration on Thursday 5th March in Larne Leisure Centre.”

The annual Sports Awards, hosted by Council and kindly sponsored by our local business community, attract top talent from throughout the borough, with last year’s Sportsperson of the Year honour going to Ireland hockey star Ayeisha McFerran from Larne after her outstanding performances at the 2018 World Cup.

One of Ulster Rugby’s biggest names, Jonathan Bell, who has 36 caps for Ireland, was also inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Other winners included Christopher Donald (Cycling), Trevor Calderwood (Motocross), Claire Taggart (Boccia), John Maybin (Rugby), Ballymena Academy (Rugby), Whitehead Bowling Team, and Gary McKeegan (Cycling).

This year, former Northern Ireland footballer turned broadcaster, Liam Beckett MBE, will perform the duties of compere on the awards night.

To make a nomination for the Mid and East Antrim Sports Awards 2020 and to find out the Terms and Conditions please go to www.

midandeastantrim.

gov.uk/sportsawards before 20th January.