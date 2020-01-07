Popular late Ballinamere man remembered at festive golf classic

THE life of a late Ballinamere man was remembered and celebrated at big fundraising golf classic over the festive period.

The tragic death of Liam Wyer junior in London stunned his local community, both home and abroad, where he had resided and worked for several years.

A personable and very popular man, Liam gave sterling service to Ballinamere GAA Club, mainly as a hurler, before emigrating to England.

The memorial golf classic on December 29 was held in Esker Hills Golf Club and was organised by Friends of Liam Wyer junior. It was a nine hole champagne classic and there was a good turnout of teams with plenty of fun and musical entertainment afterwards.

Proceeds from the classic went to Accessible Counselling in Tullamore and the organisers wish to thank everyone for their support.