Academy into Schools' Cup quarter-finals

Ballymoney councillors react to social media storm over council burial fees hike
BALLYMENA Academy First XI are through to the quarter-finals of the Belfast Telegraph Schools’ Cup.
In last week’s third round clash with Regent House the Ballymena side came away 3-0 winners.
On target for Academy were Grace Lavery, who scored twice, and Rhiannon White.
Academy await the result of the Rainey Endowed v Omagh Academy match before knowing who their quarter-final opponents will be.
Ballymena Academy Firsts XI thank everyone who traveled and supported them against Regent House.