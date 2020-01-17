Academy into Schools' Cup quarter-finals

BALLYMENA Academy First XI are through to the quarter-finals of the Belfast Telegraph Schools’ Cup.

In last week’s third round clash with Regent House the Ballymena side came away 3-0 winners.

On target for Academy were Grace Lavery, who scored twice, and Rhiannon White.

Academy await the result of the Rainey Endowed v Omagh Academy match before knowing who their quarter-final opponents will be.

Ballymena Academy Firsts XI thank everyone who traveled and supported them against Regent House.

