Full round of Division 2 fixtures

BALLYMENA Indoor Bowling League recommenced with a full round of fixtures in Division Two.

League leaders MGBC made it a perfect 10 from 10 with an away victory at Services B.

Patsy Boyd, Brendan McCusker and Brendan Marron all guided their rinks to success.

The solitary point for the hosts came from the rink skipped by Ann Bacon who won by four shots against Henry Marron.

Round Tower occupy second spot and they also added four points to their total courtesy of a home win over West Church.

Helen Totten, John O’Kane and Michael Teer were the victorious Round Tower skips.

Tommy Wilson prevented the clean sweep, thus providing the visitors with their only point of the evening.

All Saints made the shot trip along the Broughshane Road to play near neighbours Eaton Park.

Both sides had two winning rinks each.

However the final shots tally of 42 – 47 in favour of the visitors enabled them to collect the bonus point thanks mainly to Anthony Mitchell’s comprehensive win against David Montgomery.

Maine and 1st Ballymena settled for 2.5 points each from their match in Randalstown.

The hosts were in the driving seat at the break with Patrick and John Heffron both registering first half victories.

Brie Magill and Lyle McQuitty drew their game, eleven shots each.

David McQuitty’s nine shot win against Tom Lynch not only gave 1st their only full point of the night, it also provided them with the winning bonus point as well.

League Cup semi finalists Services A entertained Antrim IBC at Trostan Avenue where the hosts won three of the games courtesy of the rinks skipped by Billy Stewart, Sammy Graham and Mal Norton.

However, John Logan’s clear cut triumph over Pauline Wilson was enough to salvage the bonus point as the overall score line finished 37 – 33 to the visitors.

Results -

Eaton Park .........................2 (42)

All Saints ...........................3 (47)

G Shaw 10 N Mitchell 13

N Crabbe 15 E McReynolds 9

D Montgomery 5 A Mitchell 18

K Hutton 12 S Haveron 7

Maine .............................2.5 (38)

1st Ballymena ................2.5 (41)

P Heffron 11 R Mark 9

J Heffron 10 R Woods 6

B Magill 11 L McQuitty 11

T Lynch 6 D McQuitty 15

Round Tower ......................4 (42)

West Church ......................1 (29)

H Totten 14 G Millar 12

P Campbell 4 T Wilson 8

J O’Kane 14 V Mahon 3

M Teer 10 J Rainey 6

Services A.......................... 3 (33)

Antrim IBC ........................ 2 (37)

B Stewart 9 R McCullough 8

S Graham 10 A Matchett 7

P Wilson 3 J Logan 14

M Norton 11 D McCullough 8

Services B .........................1 (31)

MGBC ...............................4 (44)

E Smyth 6 P Boyd 8

B Millar 6 B McCusker 16

A Bacon 13 H Marron 9

J Sayers 6 B Marron 11

THIS WEEK’S FIXTURES

Div One

BPFA A v Old Bleach

BPFA B v Golf Senior’s

Harryville CC v JTI

Michelin v Portglenone CC

Div Two

1st Ballymena v Services B

All Saints v Round Tower

Maine v Services A

MGBC v Eaton Park

West Church v Antrim IBC

League Cup: Semi Finals

(1st Leg: To be played week commencing 03/02/2020)

(2nd Leg: To be played week commencing 24/02/2020)

Services A v Michelin

BPFA A v MGBC

League Plate: 2nd Round

(To be played week commencing 03/02/2020)

All Saints v Portglenone CC

JTI v Round Tower

West Church v Old Bleach

BPFA ‘B’ v Eaton Park