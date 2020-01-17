Steve (47) in Men's World squash team

STEVE Richardson played in the recent Men’s World Team Championships in America.

The 47-year-old, from Ballymena, had the distinction of being the oldest competitor in the tournament.

He was a full nine years older than his nearest rival in the Washington event.

Richardson, now living in London, made his debut for Ireland in the 1995 event in Cairo.

For Steve, son of Alex Richardson, who himself is still playing squash, the event just past was his sixth in the Men’s World.

Since its launch in 1967 in Australia, the Men’s World team series has been staged in 16 countries - but this was a first in the USA.

Twenty-three teams competed in six pools last month before progressing to the Knockout stage and then through to the final.