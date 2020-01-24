Charlotte on podium

CHARLOTTE Dixon was on the Ireland Show Jumping team which won gold in the recent Student Rider Nations World Cup in Switzerland.

The 21-year-old from Buckna was absolutely delighted with the performance.

“The win gives the Irish team automatic qualification into the World finals later this year,” Charlotte told Guardian Sport.

She said competition in Bern was extremely tough.

“There were so many talented riders at the competition and the horses that we were given to ride were very tricky so it really tested our ability to adapt to ride different horses,” outlined Charlotte.

And Charlotte finished a most creditable fifth in the individual competition.

“I now have a bit of down time from big competitions,” said Charlotte. “But the work and training at home still continues as I prepare to get ready for the eventing season which starts in the Spring. I have a new horse for this year which is very exciting... hopefully it will be a big year to come!