Promising local boxer making steady progress

All Saints boxer Emeka Onwuka advanced into the semi final of the Irish Under 18 championships last weekend at the National Stadium Dublin

The Ballee fighter produced a steady comfortable performance against Peter Clarke from the Errigle boxing club Garvagh.

Onwuka was in control from the first bell dominating from the centre of the ring with his left jab. He used the left superbly to get into range and land with the back hand.

The back hand right shots over the top were the decisive shot and the shot that was catching the judges eyes.

But the level of control he had with the left jab was what we were happy with most as it’s what he’s been working on in the Gym the past 6 weeks.... developing his left jab.

Welterweight Emeka now faces William Hayden from the Crumlin Club in Dublin.

“Hayden is a well decorated fighter with 11 Irish titles in his back pocket a long with a European gold medal,” outlined coach Dermot Hamill.

“We watched him last week after Emeka’s fight and he likes to come forward stamp his authority and he really likes to mix it up so we’ve been working on our game plan and tactics all week in the Gym to counteract him.

“He’s a good lad and a tough lad but Emeka certainly has the tools to beat him.

“He’s trained all over Christmas for this even Christmas Day and he’s in the best shape I’ve ever seen and fair play to the lad as he showed immense dedication and discipline the past 8 weeks getting himself into the condition he’s in now and he’s champing at the bit for this Friday night.”